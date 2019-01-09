Spring elections will be held April 2 in Westby, Coon Valley and Chaseburg.
Westby Area School District Board members for Seats 2, 4, and 7 are all running unopposed and a primary is unnecessary.
Incumbents are Robert Kerska, representing the Coon Valley attendance area, Daniel Kotek, the Westby attendance area, and Eric Thunstedt, at-large representative.
Westby Mayor Danny Helgerson is seeking re-election and is running unopposed.
Westby City Council members seeking re-election and running unopposed are Katie Helseth, Wards 3 and 5; and Ann Kurth, Wards 2 and 5.
Brad Mashak is not seeking re-election and Mark Jelinek is running unopposed for his first term to represent Ward 1; no primary is necessary.
In Coon Valley, running for village board president are the incumbent Karl Henrichsen and Richard Stegen, currently a board trustee.
There are three positions open for village trustee. Running unopposed for two of them are Gary Keuser and incumbent Roger Niedfeldt; no primary is necessary.
Running unopposed for re-election in Chaseburg are Village President Ken Bluske and Village Trustee Tom Heller; no primary is necessary.
