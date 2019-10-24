Ghosts, fairies, cowboys and vampires will soon make their way down Main Streets and through residential neighborhoods looking for treats, Thursday, Oct. 31.
In Viroqua, Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat is from 3-5 p.m. Residential trick-or-treating follows the downtown event and ends at 7 p.m. In Westby, the safe trick-or-treating hours are from 3-5 p.m. and residential hours are from 4-7 p.m.
During the safe trick-or-treating hours in Westby, youngsters can visit the following businesses and nonprofits, according to the Westby Area Chamber: Adams Eye Clinic, Angi’s Therapeutic Massage LLC, Appleby (Westby Elementary mascot will be downtown), Bekkum Memorial Library, Bland Clinic, Borgens Café, Cheryl’s Norse Styles, Connelly Law Office, Dr. Mary Gajeski Dental Office, Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts, Edward Jones, Evenstad Tax Service, Fleming Insurance Agency, History Alive Project Hus, New Directions Real Estate, NextHome Real Estate, Nordic Lanes, Norseland Nursing Home, River Bank, Shay Rehabilitation & Psychological Services, Strand American Family Insurance, Treasures on Main, Vernon Communications, Vernon Electric, WCCU (will be downtown by Uffda Shoppe with Buck the Dog), Westby City Hall, Westby Creamery, Westby House, Westby Locker and Meats, Westby Rod and Gun Club and the Westby Lions.
Coon Valley ghosts and goblins can trick-or-treat in the village from 4-8 p.m. The Coon Valley and Area Youth Foundation is hosting a Halloween party at the Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., for children age 0-18 from 5:30-7 p.m.; a costume contest will be held at 6 p.m. Karen Todd, who helps run the party, said there will be games, snacks and lots of candy. The party is free of charge. “It’s an hour-and-a-half of fun,” she said.
Halloween safety tips
Before you head out, ReadyWisconsin offers the following tips for Halloween:
Know when to go — Halloween falls on a Thursday this year and many communities may hold trick-or-treat times on the weekend before the holiday instead of on Oct. 31. In addition, many businesses offer special trick-or-treat events. Check local information sites or media outlets to find the official times for your area.
Never go alone — Children under the age of 12 should always have an adult with them. Children over the age of 12 should walk in groups or with a trusted adult. Trick-or-treaters should only go to well-lit homes and never accept rides from strangers.
Make yourself seen — If walking around after dark, everyone in your group should have a flashlight or light stick with them while walking. Add reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you while walking along darkened streets.
Check treats before eating — An adult should inspect all candy and other treats for tampering, choking hazards and potential allergens. Do not eat homemade treats made by strangers.
Avoid fire and safety hazards — Make sure costumes (including masks, beards and wigs) are flame resistant. Stay away from long trailing fabric to prevent falls, and wear well-fitting masks to avoid blocked vision. Use a flashlight or battery-operated candle to light jack-o-lanterns, instead of a candle.
Watch the roads — Drivers should be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters walking on roadways, medians, and curbs. Know when people will be out in your community and drive with caution when going through neighborhoods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.