Farm Fresh yogurt, from Dairy-to-Dispenser, is delivered to consumers in a partnership between Westby Cooperative Creamery and Perfect Parfait Holdings LLC. A grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will expand distribution of this innovative bagged-fresh-yogurt dispensing system to schools, colleges, hospitals, and other such institutions across the state of Wisconsin. Pictured are (from left) Russ Vulpitta, CEO, Perfect Parfait Holdings, LLC; Brad Pfaff, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture; Kaitlyn Riley, Alice in Dairyland; the Perfect Parfait Yogurt Dispenser with Westby Brand Yogurt; Pete Kondrup, general manger, Westby Cooperative Creamery; Mark Rutlin, sales manager, Westby Cooperative Creamery; Bud Paffrath, director Engineering and Operations, GHL Industries LLC.