A producer of cultured dairy food products and hard cheeses for more than 115 years, Westby Cooperative Creamery is one of 10 Wisconsin dairy companies selected to receive a Dairy Processor Grant from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Intended to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities, the grants are awarded through a competitive review process. A total of $200,000 was awarded statewide, with Westby Cooperative Creamery receiving $15,000. The cooperative, owned by more than 200 farmers, plans to use the funds to advance a pilot bulk yogurt dispensary project for institutional settings such as schools, hospitals and prisons. Pictured at a contract-signing ceremony are: DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff (front, left) and Mark Rutlin, Westby Cooperative Creamery sales manager; and Charlotte Litjens, DATCP Farm to School director (back left) and Krista Knigge, administrator of DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development.