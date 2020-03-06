Westby cottage cheese reigns supreme at World Championship Cheese Contest

Westby 4% small curd cottage cheese reigns supreme once again after earning a gold medal in the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest in the cottage cheese class. Westby Cooperative Creamery has a history of making the best cottage cheese in the world having gained this notoriety in 2010.
“We have a talented and dedicated team of cheesemakers at Westby, who work every day to create our full bodied, 4% small curd cottage cheese. The fact that our peers across the globe recognize this talent is appreciated, as are the bragging rights we’ve earned through this hard work,” Ryan O’Donnell, Westby plant manager, said.
Produced in small vats – the old-fashioned way – Westby cheesemakers have decades of cottage cheese-making experience, which can be tasted in every creamy bite of this healthful dairy food.
The competition was held in Madison, Wis. March 3 through 5, during which time a record breaking 3,667 entries were evaluated from 36 states and 26 nations across the globe. The cottage cheese class had 30 entries.
Each product is evaluated by a team of skilled technical dairy product judges selected from around the world. Judges consider flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and other appropriate attributes. A gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal are awarded to the three highest scoring entries in each class.
The world Championship Cheese Contest began in 1957 and is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world. For more information, visit https://www.worldchampioncheese.org/.