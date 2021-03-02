Westby Creamery farms earn achievement awards

Paul and Ben Klinkner of Cashton were included in the list of recipients. “Any farmer award received is humbling,” Ben Klinkner said. “We strive each day to do our best to be quality dairy farmers producing high quality milk that can be made into delicious dairy products.”

The achievement of Westby Cooperative Creamery dairy farmers extends beyond this award. Every 20 to 24 months, all Grade A processor producer groups are required to pass a federal inspection known as an Interstate Milk Shippers Survey. Passage allows finished products to continue crossing state lines uninterrupted. The farms are individually inspected and scored based on existing conditions found on inspection day. In late 2020, three of the Westby Cooperative Creamery’s producer groups (Bulk Transit Units) were surveyed, including a region in the West, a region in the Northeast and a region in Minnesota.

Receiving perfect scores of 100 were: Ben Sherry of Viroqua; Alvin Stutzman of Marion, Wis.; Seth and Erin Anderson of Ettrick, Wis.; Prime Pastures Organic Dairy (Andy & Kim Olson and Dale & Carmene Pangrac) of Lewiston, Minn.; and Art & Jean Thicke and Chad & Melissa Crowley of La Crescent, Minn.