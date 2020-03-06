Westby Creamery gets top marks for its cottage cheese

Westby 4% small curd cottage cheese earned a gold medal in the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest in the cottage cheese class.

Westby Cooperative Creamery previously won this award in 2010.

“We have a talented and dedicated team of cheesemakers at Westby, who work every day to create our full bodied, 4% small curd cottage cheese. The fact that our peers across the globe recognize this talent is appreciated, as are the bragging rights we’ve earned through this hard work,” said Ryan O’Donnell, Westby plant manager.

Produced in small vats, Westby cheesemakers have decades of cottage cheese-making experience.

The competition was held March 3-5 in Madison. There was a record-breaking 3,667 entries evaluated from 36 states and 26 nations. The cottage cheese class had 30 entries.

Judges consider each product's flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging, and other appropriate attributes. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the three highest scoring entries in each class.

