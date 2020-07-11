Westby Creamery silo becomes 50,000-pound cottage cheese container

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s not every day one comes across a 50,000-pound container of cottage cheese, but it won’t be long before it’s common place in Westby.

Westby Cooperative Creamery is giving its 6,280-gallon silo on Main Street a face lift and wrapping it to look like a giant cottage cheese container. The change pays homage to the area’s dairy heritage and designation as “The Cottage Cheese Capital of Wisconsin.”

“With 13 to 14 million pounds of cottage cheese leaving this facility on a yearly basis, we thought it would be fitting to create a visual representation of this work and the work of our 175 farmer-owners,” the creamery’s General Manager Pete Kondrup said.

Technically speaking, the silo does not hold cottage cheese. This silo most often holds yogurt, but the creamery is best known for its World Championship 4% small curd cottage cheese and the wrap helps emphasize this prestigious recognition.

The installation will be completed by Shawn Engh of Signs by Shawn, Viroqua. The material used to wrap the silo is a 3M Scotchcal vinyl with a UV laminate to protect it. It will adhere by adhesive backing much like a vehicle wrap.

The installation is expected to be complete by the end of July.

