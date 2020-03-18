Westby declares public health emergency

A proclamation declaring a public health emergency in the city of Westby was signed at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The city of Westby and Westby Utilities is taking precautionary steps to protect their associates and their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office will be closed to walk-in customers until further notice. In the case of an emergency, people should call 608-634-3214 or 608-634-3416.

Any payments can be dropped off in the drop boxes by the front door or next to the drive-up window. City Clerk Roxy Wedwick said utility customers can also pay online by going to the city’s website.

For absentee voting, residents should call the city clerk’s office at 608-634-3214 or inquire with office staff through the drive-up window.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

