You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Westby declares public health emergency
0 comments

Westby declares public health emergency

{{featured_button_text}}

A proclamation declaring a public health emergency in the city of Westby was signed at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The city of Westby and Westby Utilities is taking precautionary steps to protect their associates and their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office will be closed to walk-in customers until further notice. In the case of an emergency, people should call 608-634-3214 or 608-634-3416.

Any payments can be dropped off in the drop boxes by the front door or next to the drive-up window. City Clerk Roxy Wedwick said utility customers can also pay online by going to the city’s website.

For absentee voting, residents should call the city clerk’s office at 608-634-3214 or inquire with office staff through the drive-up window.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News