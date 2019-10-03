The Solvang Lodge #5-457 met at the Bekkum Library Community Room on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., with 44 people in attendance. Flags were presented by Dennis Hagen and Peter Leum. We had our President Cedric Veum conduct the usual business meeting.
Dave Amundson gave a presentation regarding the Aug. 20, 2020 100th anniversary of Westby becoming a city. A committee has been formed, a possible date of Aug. 15 was chosen for a celebration, and the Sons of Norway Lodge was invited to be a part of the celebration. David Torgerson was presented with the Silver Medal for his bike riding achievement.
Our program for he evening was presented by three educators from the Westby: Karen Broadhead, Patti Meurer and Rhonda Wemette. They worked for a year and were successful in receiving a $10,000 grant to travel to another country to learn about the culture, education, food, etc. They then were required to bring this new knowledge back to their classrooms and design ways to share this new information with their students. They choose Norway as the country they would travel to. There presentation gave us a very good idea of how they have and will continue to share their experience.
Jennie Solverson was our pianist for the evening as we sang the National Anthems, Happy Birthday and the Norwegian Table Prayer. Our Pot O’Gold was won by Dennis Hagen. Servers of a great lunch were Nancy Lovstad, Fred Jefson, Geri and Larry Leum. Our next meeting will be Oct. 29, with Brian and Karen Rude giving us an insight into “The Year as Oktoberfest Festmaster and Frau.”
