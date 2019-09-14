Parents and caregivers are invited to bring in their children (birth to preschool age) for some fun in the 4-K classrooms at Westby Elementary School on the Fridays listed below from 8-9:30 a.m. This is an opportunity for young children to interact with other children, experience group activities, listen to stories, learn songs, and have a great time. It is also a chance for you to meet other parents or caregivers, talk about issues, and spend time with your child.
The dates are as follows: Sept. 27; Oct. 4, 11 and 18; Nov. 8, 15 and 22; Dec. 6; Jan. 24 and 31; Feb. 21 and 28; March 27; April 17 and 24; and May 1.
