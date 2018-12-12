Westby Elementary School held concerts last week from kindergarten through fourth grade.
The theme was to let your light shine, making a connection between the lights you see around the holidays and your ability to be a driven and compassionate individual.
The fourth grade students put on an ambitious performance playing drums and finger cymbals on the song “Huron Carol”, a traditional French Carol.
The kindergarten performance brought smiles to proud parents and teachers alike on Friday morning.
All performances were directed by Ms. Laura Mackey.
