Westby Elementary School held concerts last week from kindergarten through fourth grade.

The theme was to let your light shine, making a connection between the lights you see around the holidays and your ability to be a driven and compassionate individual.

The fourth grade students put on an ambitious performance playing drums and finger cymbals on the song “Huron Carol”, a traditional French Carol.

The kindergarten performance brought smiles to proud parents and teachers alike on Friday morning.

All performances were directed by Ms. Laura Mackey.

Vernon County Broadcaster reporter

