After a string of postponements because of bad weather, Westby Elementary in partnership with Wisconsin Public Television, hosted the first Parent Night, Thursday.
Parent Nights are just the beginning of the partnership with Westby and Cashton elementary schools and WPT as a part of the Ready to Learn Grant. The goal of the grant is to help improve science and literacy of elementary age students. Families from Coon Valley and Westby were reached out to and agreed to attend the events.
“What we want you to be able to do is help your children by observing, supporting, extending and reflecting the science activities we are doing tonight,” Katy Kraemer, early learning specialist for WPT, said.
The theme of the first night was ramp and roll, which featured activities related to building ramps and observing the motion of objects. Robin Hosemann from Bekkum Memorial Library, began the activities portion of the evening with a reading of the book, “Oscar and the Cricket.”
Groups of families moved from station to station, spending eight minutes at each one. One station involved building ramps to send balls and cars down them.
“You see them building ramps of different sizes and they’re experimenting with how far the balls rolls,” Bruce Peterson, Westby Elementary School principal, said. “You hear parents asking those questions, will it go further than the last one; that’s what it’s all about, parents engaging the kids.”
Another station had a set of books that parents could sit down and read to their children, and a third station was dedicated to using electronic tablets that had education games at the ready.
Families were sent home with a copy of “Oscar and the Cricket,” a red ball and information on Bekkum Memorial Library’s children’s story time, and other library programming, such as a Thousand Books Before Kindergarten.
“The night was great,” Kraemer said. “Kids and parents engaged in play that supported STEM.”
There will be Parent Nights on Feb. 21 and 28, the first involving the science of shadows and the second being on weather.
