Westby FCCLA chapter earns honors at STAR Event

FCCLA Region 5 Event participants

The Westby FCCLA chapter recently participated in the FCCLA Region 5 Event competition. Pictured are (front, from left) Madysan Jensen, Alana Simonson, Brigitta Haugen, Eliza Doval; (back) Jennie Marx (adviser), Keira Rogalla, Issac Foss, Anna Dregne, Jaylin Holte, Mackenzie Molledahl, Genevieve Haugen and Makenna Rudie.

 Contributed photo

The Westby FCCLA chapter recently traveled to the FCCLA Region 5 STAR Event competition.

The chapter had great results.

Perfect scores were earned by Makenna Rudie, Mackenzie Molledahl, and Alana Simonson. The chapter also came home with golds for Kiara Rogalla, Genevieve Haugen, Anna Dregne, and Brigitta Haugen.

The group also had high silver going to Jaylin Holte and Eliza Doval, along with low silvers going to Madysan Jensen and Issac Foss.

All members participating will represent Westby at the State Conference and Competition in April at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

