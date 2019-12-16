Westby FCCLA members learn the art of lefse making

Westby FCCLA hosted a lefse baking day for members to learn how to make a community staple.

Jennie Marx, adviser of the FCCLA and the Family & Consumer Education teacher at the middle/high school, taught all members in attendance the basics of making lefse. Discussion was had on the perfect potato for lefse and why a Russet is the best. Russets produce a drier potato for easier rolling. One young man in attendance asked why they used "rice" to make lefse. Marx had a hard time convincing him that the "rice" was actual potatoes and in that form, mix with the rest of the ingredients the best and help with the overall texture of the lefse.

After the general group lesson, Marx helped with one-on-one lessons but before long, the participants were producing lefse like a well oiled machine. A huge hug needs to be given to all the moms, aunts and friends of FCCLA who attended as well to help their children with this activity, Patty Hagen, Jodi Foss, Heather Dregne, Kris Kenyon, Nichole Mathison and Jessica Ezelle.

