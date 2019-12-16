Westby FCCLA members learn the art of lefse making

Westby FCCLA hosted a lefse baking day for members to learn how to make a community staple.
Jennie Marx, adviser of the FCCLA and the Family & Consumer Education teacher at the middle/high school, taught all members in attendance the basics of making lefse. Discussion was had on the perfect potato for lefse and why a Russet is the best. Russets produce a drier potato for easier rolling. One young man in attendance asked why they used "rice" to make lefse. Marx had a hard time convincing him that the "rice" was actual potatoes and in that form, mix with the rest of the ingredients the best and help with the overall texture of the lefse.
After the general group lesson, Marx helped with one-on-one lessons but before long, the participants were producing lefse like a well oiled machine. A huge hug needs to be given to all the moms, aunts and friends of FCCLA who attended as well to help their children with this activity, Patty Hagen, Jodi Foss, Heather Dregne, Kris Kenyon, Nichole Mathison and Jessica Ezelle.
Westby FCCLA would like to extend enormous gratitude to Curt Dahlen. He spent his afternoon with the FCCLA members, showing them little tricks to make lefse roll better and how to bake the perfect round of lefse. Curt is a wonderful lefse maker and is extremely talented when it comes to making this Norwegian treat. He has rolled thousands of lefse in his day and is so humble and kind. A simple thank you is not enough but that is all he would accept for his time with the FCCLA. Thank you again to everyone that helped. The lefse making tradition is alive and well.
Potato King, Inc. donated all the potatoes for the event.