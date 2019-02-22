Eighteen Westby middle and high school FCCLA members attended and participated in the Region 5 Competitive Events competition held at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Feb. 1.
At the high school level, gold medal winners and state qualification went to Devin Hansen, Garrison Korn, Jonah Jepsen, Jaylin Holte, Darien Hammes, Morgan Sagler, and Genevieve Haugen. Silver medalists and also qualified for state are Mackenzie Molledahl and Martha Haugen. Bronze medal was given to Haley Hagen.
At the middle school level, gold medal winners and state qualifiers include Anna Dregne, Alana Simonson and Madysen Jensen. Silver medalist and state qualifiers include Makenna Rudie and Isabella Turben. The other silver medalist is Isaac Foss. Bronze medalists include Allyssa Foss and Brigitta Haugen.
Adviser for the group is Jennie Marx, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher.
