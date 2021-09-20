Westby FCCLA seeks businesses to enter Homecoming decorating contest

Westby FCCLA is sponsoring a Homecoming decorating contest for Westby, Coon Valley and Chaseburg area business.

Businesses are invited to decorate the exterior of their businesses in support of Westby Area School District's celebration of Homecoming. All decorations need to be in place by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Judging will take place that evening by members of the FCCLA Homecoming Decorating Committee.

Selection of the top three businesses will be made with the following criteria:

Theme Execution: 5 points. The 2021 theme is Hollywood. The use of Homecoming ideas, as well as fall thoughts, will be also factored in. The idea is that this display can remain in place throughout the fall with a few things removed after Homecoming to keep the community in the fall spirit. Creativity/Originality: 5 points. Attention to Detail: 5 points.

Please email the FCCLA adviser, Jennie Marx at jennie.marx@westby-norse.org if you business would like to participate, along with a location of the display (i.e. front of business, side of business, in the front window, etc).

All participating businesses will be announced at the football game Friday, Oct. 1, with winners announced after that. Photos will be taken of all displays and advertised on the WASD’s website and social media. A yard sign will be provided to all participating businesses as well. Winners will receive a phone call Thursday afternoon so they can arrange to have representatives attend the game and receive their award.

