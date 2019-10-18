Emily Hoff, Robert Frydenlund and Izaak McCauley of the Westby FFA Chapter attended the Sectional Leadership Workshop Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Arcadia High School.
The Wisconsin FFA Sectional Leadership Workshop is designed to prepare local FFA chapter officers and members both in high school and middle school for leadership roles in their school district for the upcoming year. It also informs each chapter of the new programs available to all FFA members and allows the officers to exchange ideas with other FFA chapters in their area. The 2019-2020 State FFA Officer Team planned and conducted this workshop to encourage the participants to develop their leadership potential, to challenge them to set personal and chapter goals for the year and to motivate the students to take advantage of the many opportunities available to them through the FFA. The 2019 theme was “Start Your Engines.” Members left ready to promote FFA, agricultural education and agriculture in their schools and communities. FFA advisors also participated in a workshop that helped inform them about FFA opportunities for the school year.
“This workshop is a great way to prepare FFA members for their role as an active member in their local chapter as well as those that serve as chapter officers,” says Cheryl Zimmerman, Wisconsin FFA executive director. “These sessions get students excited about leadership and all the opportunities that they can participate in through the FFA organization. It helps them discover their potential in their local FFA chapters and how they can put their leadership into action.”
There are 10 Sectional Leadership Workshops held throughout Wisconsin. Over 2,200 FFA members, advisors and alumni members will participate in these workshops. The workshops are sponsored through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation Leadership Partner Program.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA is comprised of 251 local chapters with over 20,000 members.
