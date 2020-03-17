Westby FFA Chapter serves breakfast with a smile

An annual early spring ritual continued Saturday morning, when the Westby FFA Chapter served a pancake breakfast at the farm of Phil and Sarah Gudgeon, owners of Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup.

Members of the chapter grilled sausage patties, stirred up pancake batter and cooked pancakes for 245 diners.

This was the 17th annual breakfast/open house that the Gudgeons have hosted to benefit the Westby and Viroqua FFA chapters. Erica Hoven, the Westby FFA adviser, said the money will be put into the FFA fund for trips and learning opportunities in the future.

In addition to breakfast, there were horse and wagon rides to the sugarhouse.

The Viroqua FFA Chapters was going to serve its pancake breakfast this Saturday, March 21, but it has been canceled because of COVID-19.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

