Westby FFA Chapter serves breakfast with a smile

An annual early spring ritual continued Saturday morning, when the Westby FFA Chapter served a pancake breakfast at the farm of Phil and Sarah Gudgeon, owners of Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup.
Members of the chapter grilled sausage patties, stirred up pancake batter and cooked pancakes for 245 diners.
This was the 17th annual breakfast/open house that the Gudgeons have hosted to benefit the Westby and Viroqua FFA chapters. Erica Hoven, the Westby FFA adviser, said the money will be put into the FFA fund for trips and learning opportunities in the future.
In addition to breakfast, there were horse and wagon rides to the sugarhouse.
The Viroqua FFA Chapters was going to serve its pancake breakfast this Saturday, March 21, but it has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Annaliese Gretebeck, a member of the Westby FFA Chapter, is ready to serve second helpings of pancakes and sausage at the benefit pancake breakfast, Saturday, March 14. The breakfast was served on the Phil and Sarah Gudgeon farm.
Westby FFA members Lars Gretebeck and Rachel Simonson are ready to greet breakfast fans at the pancake breakfast/open house held at the Phil and Sarah Gudgeon farm where Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup, Saturday, March 14.
Westby FFA members grill sausage at the benefit pancake held on Saturday, March 14. Pictured are (going counterclockwise, from lower left) Devin Nelson, Mitchell McKitrick, Robbie Purvis, Brock Hoskins and Ty Harbaugh.
Westby FFA members (from left) Emma Solverson, Aubrey Jothen and Genevieve Haugen cook pancakes at the 17th annual FFA pancake breakfast/open house held on the Phil and Sarah Gudgeon farm, Saturday, March 14.
Westby FFA members Izaak McCauley (right) and Daniel Frydenlund open fresh bottles of maple syrup for the 17th annual pancake breakfast/open house hosted by Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup. The Westby FFA Chapter served the meal Saturday, March 14.