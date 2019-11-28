Westby FFA leaders attend 92nd National FFA Convention

More than 68,000 students and guests attended this year’s National FFA Convention & Expo held in Indianapolis Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.
Westby FFA members Emily Hoff, Emilie Brose, Tyler Lasky, Austin Hall, Robert Frydenlund, Izaak McCauley, Mitchell McKittrick and Riley Hagen were among the attendees.
FFA members from across the U.S., representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, attended the event. It’s an opportunity for students to be exposed to new career paths and opportunities – while celebrating the accomplishments these future leaders have made over the past year.
Throughout the week, convention and expo attendees were able to experience the FFA Blue Room, a 17,000-plus-square-foot interactive area that showcases the cutting-edge technology, research and innovation taking place in agriculture. Through experiential learning and specific focus on the most critical challenges facing our communities — from respecting the planet to feeding the world — the FFA Blue Room inspired and equipped students to activate their potential.
You have free articles remaining.
With an estimated $39 million impact on the city, attendees were throughout the city, staying at more than 120 hotels in the area as well as giving back to the community through the National Days of Service.
In fact, during the week, more than 2,500 student members lent a helping hand to the greater Indianapolis area as part of the National Days of Service. Places, where students gave back to the community, including Gleaners Food Bank, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Indianapolis City Market, the Wheeler Mission and more.
Convention and expo events took place at several venues in downtown Indianapolis and other surrounding areas. FFA members and advisors met in Lucas Oil Stadium, where the eight general sessions were held. At the Indiana Convention Center, members explored the expo or expanded their minds by attending a variety of workshops or participating in educational and career success tours.
The convention and expo kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with the opening general session in Lucas Oil Stadium, where the organization celebrated 50 years of women in FFA. On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 2, American FFA Degrees, the highest degree for an FFA member, were bestowed upon more than 4,000 FFA members. The event concluded that afternoon with the election of the 2019-20 National FFA Officer team.
The National FFA Convention & Expo is scheduled to be held in Indianapolis through 2031.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.