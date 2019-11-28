Westby FFA leaders attend 92nd National FFA Convention

More than 68,000 students and guests attended this year’s National FFA Convention & Expo held in Indianapolis Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.

Westby FFA members Emily Hoff, Emilie Brose, Tyler Lasky, Austin Hall, Robert Frydenlund, Izaak McCauley, Mitchell McKittrick and Riley Hagen were among the attendees.

FFA members from across the U.S., representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, attended the event. It’s an opportunity for students to be exposed to new career paths and opportunities – while celebrating the accomplishments these future leaders have made over the past year.

Throughout the week, convention and expo attendees were able to experience the FFA Blue Room, a 17,000-plus-square-foot interactive area that showcases the cutting-edge technology, research and innovation taking place in agriculture. Through experiential learning and specific focus on the most critical challenges facing our communities — from respecting the planet to feeding the world — the FFA Blue Room inspired and equipped students to activate their potential.

With an estimated $39 million impact on the city, attendees were throughout the city, staying at more than 120 hotels in the area as well as giving back to the community through the National Days of Service.