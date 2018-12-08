Students from FFA chapters across Wisconsin attended the 212° and 360° Leadership Conferences. These conferences are an activity of the National FFA Organization made possible by title sponsor Syngenta with additional support from the U.S. Army. Lexi Mahan, Genevieve Haugen, Martha Haugen, Makayla Gretebeck, Emily Hoff, Jessy King and Emily Henchen, members of the Westby FFA Chapter attended the event Nov. 9-10 in Stevens Point.
212° - the temperature at which water boils – focuses on taking students to the boiling point of leadership. At 211° water is extremely hot, but just one more degree gets us to the next level. The two-day 212° Leadership Conference is focused on student development and helps FFA members become aware of personal growth. FFA members attended sessions on making positive decisions, setting SMART goals and taking steps toward self-improvement.
360° - takes students full circle in terms of chapter leadership. The two-day 360° conference is focused on the importance of influence and how to become an influential leader. Students spent their time in sessions understanding the importance of influence, conducting a chapter needs assessment, crafting an influence plan for their local FFA chapter and developing a strategy to make an influence.
This school year, more than 8,000 students across the nation will participate in a 212° or 360° Leadership Conference.
