Westby FFA members attend state leadership conference

Emily Hoff and Genevieve Haugen of the Westby FFA Chapter attended the Wisconsin Association of FFA Half-Time Leadership Conference held at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, January 10-11, 2020.

Over 350 FFA members, advisors and state FFA officers participated.

The Half-Time Leadership Conference provides FFA chapter leaders from around the state the opportunity to set goals and prepare for the second half of their year of service in their local FFA chapters.

FFA members attended workshops focused on leadership and personal development, membership and chapter development, and opportunities in FFA.

They learned about preparing for FFA events and getting involved in community service.

The Half-Time conference is a 34-year tradition for the Wisconsin Association of FFA to bring top FFA leaders from across the state together to learn more about what they can do in their local FFA chapters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s leadership conference was designed and conducted by the 2019-2020 Wisconsin State FFA Officers. The theme of the conference was “Rock On!”.