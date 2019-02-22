In early October of 2018, our FFA chapter attended the World Dairy Expo in Madison. We took two busses full of members from our chapter.
We had some members of our chapter participate in judging teams. The competitors participating on the dairy judging team were Karly Anderson, Ty Harbaugh, and Austin Hall. We had the opportunity to walk around and visit many different exhibits and talk with people. It was intriguing to learn about all the different exhibits and opportunities within the dairy industry.
The World Dairy Expo is a good kickoff to the year for FFA members because it provides knowledge of agriculture and is one of the first main events that we do. Overall, it was a great experience!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.