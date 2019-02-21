Drive Your Tractor to School Day

Participants in the Westby FFA's 2018 Drive Your Tractor to School Day included (front, from left)  Carter Dayton, Kenny Berg, Cole Dayton, Izaak McCauley, Riley Hagen, Jack Nelson, Lars Gretebeck; (back) Cordell Connelly and Lucas Anderson.

 Contributed photo

Every spring, the FFA hosts a Drive Your Tractor to School Day to celebrate National FFA Week. FFA members, along with some other high-schoolers, drive their tractor of choice to school.

Spotting the parade of tractors drive down Main Street is always a sight to see for the citizens of Westby. Each year, there is an array of tractors, ranging from Case IH to John Deere, and even lawn mowers to full sized combines.

