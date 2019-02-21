Every spring, the FFA hosts a Drive Your Tractor to School Day to celebrate National FFA Week. FFA members, along with some other high-schoolers, drive their tractor of choice to school.
Spotting the parade of tractors drive down Main Street is always a sight to see for the citizens of Westby. Each year, there is an array of tractors, ranging from Case IH to John Deere, and even lawn mowers to full sized combines.
