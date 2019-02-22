The State FFA Honors Band and Chorus are both amazing opportunities for any FFA member that is interested in music. Not only do you get to meet people from all over the state, but you also get to make lifelong friendships with people who enjoy playing or singing just as much as you do.
The Westby FFA Chapter is pleased to have 3 current members in the band and chorus. The member of the band this past year was Katelyn Dunnum. The members from Westby for the chorus were Taylor Hessler and Sharice Elbert. Westby FFA is also very proud that the directors for both the band and the chorus are Westby FFA Alumni: Monte Dunnum and Kory Dahlen for the band, and Peter Engh for the chorus.
It can be said that every member in the band and chorus has an absolutely amazing, unforgettable experience and spends nearly the rest of the year looking forward to when they will meet again. Being a member of the band or chorus is a great chance to continue playing music outside of school and gain some new experience. Both the band and chorus meet twice throughout the year; during the summer performing at the State Convention in Madison and the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. Overall, FFA offers us many amazing opportunities and being apart of the State Honors Band and Choir is one of those incredible opportunities that anyone can take part in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.