Every May, during Westby Syttende Mai celebration, the Westby FFA members sponsor and organized the kiddie tractor pull. This year (2018), Mother Nature was great to us and we had a large number of kids from the surrounding areas compete in this event.
Each winner receives a trophy, while every competitor is given a ribbon, milk and cookies. As we always wish for suitable weather, we also hope to see everyone come out and have a great time with friends, family and the Westby FFA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.