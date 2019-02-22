FFA State Convention attendeed

Westby FFA members who attended the 2018 State FFA Convention included (front, from left) Katelyn Dunnum, Taylor Hessler, Martha Haugen; (back) Lexi Mahan, Jessy King, Makayla Gretebeck and Sharice Elbert.

 Contributed photo

Every June, FFA members have the opportunity to travel to Madison to attend the Wisconsin FFA State Convention.

In 2018, our Westby FFA Chapter had one member participate in the State FFA Honors Band: Katelyn Dunnum. We also had two members participate in the State FFA Honors Choir: Taylor Hessler and Sharice Elbert. Other members, Jessy King, Makayla Gretebeck, Martha Haugen, and Lexi Mahan, also attended to participate in many agricultural activities, including workshops, and tours for members to attend, as well as, a dance to end the Convention.

Regardless, if a member attends the Wisconsin State FFA Convention as a competitor, music member, or as a FFA member, all are sure to have a great time!

