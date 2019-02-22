Every June, FFA members have the opportunity to travel to Madison to attend the Wisconsin FFA State Convention.
In 2018, our Westby FFA Chapter had one member participate in the State FFA Honors Band: Katelyn Dunnum. We also had two members participate in the State FFA Honors Choir: Taylor Hessler and Sharice Elbert. Other members, Jessy King, Makayla Gretebeck, Martha Haugen, and Lexi Mahan, also attended to participate in many agricultural activities, including workshops, and tours for members to attend, as well as, a dance to end the Convention.
Regardless, if a member attends the Wisconsin State FFA Convention as a competitor, music member, or as a FFA member, all are sure to have a great time!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.