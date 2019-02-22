Vernon County Fair exhibitor

Lexi Mahan pauses for a photo with her beef animal at the 2018 Vernon County Fair.

 Contributed photo

One of the Westby FFA’s main events is the Vernon County Fair in September. Everyone looks forward to the four day event all year.

Participants work extremely hard to help make the fair as safe and productive as possible. The most popular exhibits our members partake in are the animal and crop exhibits. Some of the animal exhibits include swine, beef, dairy and horses.

FFA county fair exhibitor

Emily Henchen spends time with her pigs at the Vernon County Fair in 2018.

We focus on keeping the barns clean and well maintained throughout the fair. Each year, members always enjoy showing off their animals and competing, while also providing information for fair attendees that want to know more about their projects.

