One of the Westby FFA’s main events is the Vernon County Fair in September. Everyone looks forward to the four day event all year.
Participants work extremely hard to help make the fair as safe and productive as possible. The most popular exhibits our members partake in are the animal and crop exhibits. Some of the animal exhibits include swine, beef, dairy and horses.
We focus on keeping the barns clean and well maintained throughout the fair. Each year, members always enjoy showing off their animals and competing, while also providing information for fair attendees that want to know more about their projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.