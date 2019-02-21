Each year Westby FFA holds an organic pancake breakfast at the Gudgeon Farm in between Westby and Viroqua. This year it will be held on March 9 from 8 a.m. to noon.
On behalf of the Westby FFA chapter we would like to thank all the local businesses that provide us with the ingredients needed to make this all possible! Kickapoo Gold supplies the delicious homemade maple syrup, Organic Valley generously donates all the juices, butter, milk and sausage, the coffee is purchased from Kickapoo Coffee, and the organic pancake mix is purchased from the Viroqua Food Co-op.
We invite everyone to come out to the Gudgeon Farm to enjoy a delicious, organic breakfast and support the Westby FFA!
