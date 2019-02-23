In September, the Westby FFA officers Grant Fremstad, Jessy King, Lexi Mahan, Emily Henchen and Makayla Gretebeck, Martha Haugen, and Emily Hoff attended the Sectional Leadership Workshop (SLW) in River Ridge, Wisconsin.
All of the FFA chapters in Section Three are invited to attend. We broke into smaller workshop groups by office and learned about different ways to improve our chapter and how to be a more successful officer. We gained leadership skills, learned how to better our chapter, and brought home amazing ideas to interest more students in joining!
