Sectional Leadership Workshop attendees

In September 2018 offices and members of the Westby FFA Chapter attended the Sectional Leadership Workshop. Pictured are (front, from left)  Jessy King, Emily Hoff, Martha Haugen; (back) Lexi Mahan, Grant Fremstad, Emily Henchen and Makayla Gretebeck.

 Contributed photo

In September, the Westby FFA officers Grant Fremstad, Jessy King, Lexi Mahan, Emily Henchen and Makayla Gretebeck, Martha Haugen, and Emily Hoff attended the Sectional Leadership Workshop (SLW) in River Ridge, Wisconsin.

All of the FFA chapters in Section Three are invited to attend. We broke into smaller workshop groups by office and learned about different ways to improve our chapter and how to be a more successful officer. We gained leadership skills, learned how to better our chapter, and brought home amazing ideas to interest more students in joining!

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.