National FFA Week, with the theme "Just One," will be celebrated Feb. 16-23 by the Westby FFA and other chapters throughout Wisconsin and the nation.
The Westby chapter honors the following seniors for their years of leadership, Ruby DeGarmo, Christine DePooter, Evan Dickman, Katelyn Dunnum, Grant Fremstad, Kay Frydenlund, Makayla Gretebeck, Emma Hanson, Martha Haugen, Emily Henchen, Alia Hendrichsen, Josie Hofslien, Jessica King, Gus Klum, Wyatt Lasky, Bjorn Leum, Lexi Mahan, Haakon Mathison, Dane Mickelson, Morgan Olson, Lexi Ratzburg, Ross Theige and Sarah Weninger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.