Twelve seniors took the FFA senior trip to Chicago, Jan. 26-28, 2019. Pictured are (from left) Christine DePooter, Katelyn Dunnum, Kay Frydenlund, Martha Haugen, Josie Hofslien, Jessy King, Sarah Weninger, Lexi Mahan, Makayla Gretebeck, Lexi Ratzburg and Haakon Mathison.