Jan. 26-28, 2019, we had 12 seniors attend the FFA senior trip. Members Jessy King, Makayla Gretebeck, Lexi Mahan, Sarah Weninger, Martha Haugen, Christine DePooter, Katelyn Dunnum, Lexi Ratzburg, Kay Frydenlund, Ruby DeGarmo, Josie Hofslien, and Haakon Mathison ventured out on a three-day trip to Chicago, Illinois with Westby’s FFA advisor Erica Hoven and chaperone Vicki Dunnum.
We boarded the Amtrak in La Crosse and arrived in Chicago a few hours later. While there, we visited The Willis Tower, Chicago Museum of Science & Industry, Shedd Aquarium, The Second City Comedy Club, and the Federal Reserve Bank. It was a wonderful trip filled with fun and a great way to round out our high school FFA career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.