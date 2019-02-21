2019 senior FFA trip

Twelve seniors took the FFA senior trip to Chicago, Jan. 26-28, 2019. Pictured are (from left) Christine DePooter, Katelyn Dunnum, Kay Frydenlund, Martha Haugen, Josie Hofslien, Jessy King, Sarah Weninger, Lexi Mahan, Makayla Gretebeck, Lexi Ratzburg and Haakon Mathison.

 Contributed photo

Jan. 26-28, 2019, we had 12 seniors attend the FFA senior trip. Members Jessy King, Makayla Gretebeck, Lexi Mahan, Sarah Weninger, Martha Haugen, Christine DePooter, Katelyn Dunnum, Lexi Ratzburg, Kay Frydenlund, Ruby DeGarmo, Josie Hofslien, and Haakon Mathison ventured out on a three-day trip to Chicago, Illinois with Westby’s FFA advisor Erica Hoven and chaperone Vicki Dunnum.

We boarded the Amtrak in La Crosse and arrived in Chicago a few hours later. While there, we visited The Willis Tower, Chicago Museum of Science & Industry, Shedd Aquarium, The Second City Comedy Club, and the Federal Reserve Bank. It was a wonderful trip filled with fun and a great way to round out our high school FFA career.

