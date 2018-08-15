The Westby Norsemen Booster Club has been a fundraising machine over the past couple of years in efforts to not only relocate the high school football games to school-owned property, but to make the relocation process complete with upgrades to the Westby Sports Complex.
The overall project was broke down into phases making the overall financial goals more fiscally feasible from the field relocation process to the construction of a new press box, seating areas, scoreboard, concession stand and the installation of stadium lights so they so they could once again host “Friday Nights Under the Lights” in Westby.
Slowly, but surely, those dreams have been becoming a reality and on Friday, Aug. 17, a key component of the dream — the return of Friday night football under the lights —will come to fruition as the switch is flipped and stadium lights shine down on the field and high into the sky at the Westby Sports Complex thanks to the ongoing efforts of many volunteers, many of whom are former Westby alum.
The Booster Club knew from the get-go that relocating the field from downtown to school owned property would be met with some resistance and that the dollar amounts needed to complete everything on the group’s extensive wish list would be costly, but it did not deter them from pushing forward.
In the summer of 2016 the organization, working closely with the school district, coaches, alumni, parents, players, businesses and the community, broke the project into phases.
Phase 1
Phase 1 was the relocation of the football field to the school district sporting complex on the west side of the high school. The football field was relocated to the interior of the high school track and within just a few months the booster club and numerous volunteers teamed together and raised enough money to construct a new press box, and installed a new scoreboard (donated by Sleepy Hollow) before the start of the 2016 football season.
Phase 2
Phase 2 of the project focused on returning football games to Friday nights with the installation of lights. The lighting project would be the most costly part of the entire process and would take longer than anticipated to finally complete.
In the summer of 2017, the Norsemen Booster Club submitted a winning bid of $10,000 to purchase used lighting fixtures and poles from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, with an initial goal to have lights installed for the 2017 football season, but funding came up short forcing the Norsemen to schedule afternoon home games for the 2017 season.
Not having lights at the new field became a greater concern after weather forced multiple game delays and relocation to neighboring communities where lights were available, including last year’s Homecoming game.
Hoping not to ever repeat another season like the last fundraising efforts were heightened and the Norsemen Booster Club got a “boost’ earlier this year when the Westby Area School District Board of Education agreed to front a loan to allow the light installation to move forward with a payback period scheduled over the course of the loan as the organization continues to raise money for the project.
With funding now in place the light installation was completed earlier this month thanks to multiple businesses, residents, former alum and countless volunteers donating their time to ensure the fixtures were operational for the 2018 high school football season and beyond.
Vernon Electric Cooperative stored the light fixtures in their secured yard for nearly a year and transported the equipment to the field for installation right before installation. The precast bases were installed and anchored with concrete supplied by River City Ready Mix, who graciously donated half of the concrete costs.
The erecting of the light poles, installation of the bases and realigning of the lights was a joint effort between Musco Lighting, Electro Mechanical Contracting, Fowler & Hammer (Ryan Burke and Eric Lehmann), along with Kish & Son’s Electric as the main electrical contractors.
Westby Utilities supplied the trenching and ran power to the site and transformer and all electrical work was done with consideration of future projects at the site including the eventual construction of onsite restrooms and a standalone concession stand.
The remaining parts of Phase 2 are also still moving forward including the development of a parking lot. The Booster Club also received a big donation from the Westby City Council who voted in July to donate gravel, trucking and some labor for the project. The donation was valued at between $15,000 to $20,000, depending on the amount of rock base needed.
The gravel will be trucked from the Clockmaker Quarry by city employees who will also remove all the black dirt from the parking area, which is the first step towards the development of a formal parking lot.
Norsemen Booster Club President Keith Olson said the club has been committed to seeing this project through and everyone so that football can be played once again under the lights in Westby.
“Everyone is grateful beyond words for all the donations and volunteer services rendered toward this ambitious project. Without the knowledge, technical skills, and support of so many people this project would not have been possible,” Olson said. “
Westby Area High School Athletic Director Andy Hulst added his appreciation and said everyone has worked very hard to make this happen and they should all be commended for going above and beyond.
The Westby Norsemen will open up the 2018 season hosting Thorp at 7 p.m. A short dedication of the new lights will be held prior to kickoff.
Anyone wishing to still donate to the light installation project payback or join the organization can do so by contacting the Norsemen Booster Club. Email norsemen.booster.club@gmail.com or norsemenboosters.org.
Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
