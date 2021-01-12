Westby Grades 7-8 resume face-to-face learning Jan. 19

Grades 7-8 in the Westby Area School District will return to face-to-face instruction five days a week starting Jan 19. The administration presented its recommendation at the regular School Board meeting Monday night.
Depending on the responses from the district’s high school survey and hiring supervisors, the "in-school hybrid option" will begin Jan. 25.
The “in-school hybrid option” is an option for all high school students so they can physically come to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Supervision would need to be provided for them to learn synchronously on their hybrid days.
There was discussion regarding recommendations from the CDC and the Vernon County Health Department about quarantine for 10 days or 14 days for COVID-19 close contacts.
“We quarantine for 14 days,” District Administrator Steve Michaels said. “I want the board to think about this. Fourteen days is the gold standard; most districts do that for students and staff. At this point that’s what Tiffany (Jothen) (district nurse) suggests.”
Michaels said he wanted the board to be aware that quarantine will be an ongoing discussion.
The Board approved a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of a $9 million bond anticipation note (BAN). The resolution is for a partial borrowing for the capital referendum approved in November. The resolution for the BAN allows for funding now prior to the issuance of the bonds in April.
Board members also approved a resolution authorizing the issuance and establishing parameters for the sale of not to exceed $9 million general obligation refunding bonds. The resolution is a parameter resolution which allows the Board president and clerk the ability to lock in the rates as long as it is within the ranges approved. Prior to the vote Jennifer Buros, director of business services, said the board approved similar resolutions with the energy efficiency project in 2012 and the Westby Area Performing Arts Center (WAPAC) project in 2016.
Board members approved contributions to the Westby First Responders ($2,000) and the Coon First Responders ($500). District Administrator Steve Michaels said this is an annual item brought to the School Board. The first responders are present at home football games, wrestling tournaments and other events upon request. Michaels said the administration was in favor of continuing the support for the first responders.
In other businesses, Board members voted to extend the administrator contracts for Robert Bothe, Jennifer Buros, Steve Michaels, Bruce Peterson, Mike Weninger and Jason Windsor.
The School Board approve extending Pat Baranczyk’s leave of absence to the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The Board accepted the resignation of Ryan Daines from the position of C-Team football coach.
The girls golf cooperative team renewal with the Viroqua Area School District was also approved by the Board.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.