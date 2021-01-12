Westby Grades 7-8 resume face-to-face learning Jan. 19

Grades 7-8 in the Westby Area School District will return to face-to-face instruction five days a week starting Jan 19. The administration presented its recommendation at the regular School Board meeting Monday night.

Depending on the responses from the district’s high school survey and hiring supervisors, the "in-school hybrid option" will begin Jan. 25.

The “in-school hybrid option” is an option for all high school students so they can physically come to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Supervision would need to be provided for them to learn synchronously on their hybrid days.

There was discussion regarding recommendations from the CDC and the Vernon County Health Department about quarantine for 10 days or 14 days for COVID-19 close contacts.

“We quarantine for 14 days,” District Administrator Steve Michaels said. “I want the board to think about this. Fourteen days is the gold standard; most districts do that for students and staff. At this point that’s what Tiffany (Jothen) (district nurse) suggests.”

Michaels said he wanted the board to be aware that quarantine will be an ongoing discussion.