Westby has a new city logo, which features a ski jumper, the Stabbur House, and the Norwegian and American flags.
The Westby City Council announced the competition in February; designs were due April 3.
Mayor Danny Helgerson said there were more than a dozen entries. “We had entries from little kid drawings to those more professionally laid out,” he said. “It took a while to make a choice.”
He said the competition initially moved fairly quickly; however, when COVID-19 hit, the entries were set aside while the city dealt with other matters.
“It took a while to bring to council,” Helgerson said. “We wanted to take time to lay out all of the designs and look at them.”
He said the children’s designs drawn with crayons were considered equally along with the professionally drawn designs.
In the end, the city council selected the logo created by Tyler Olson of Westby. Olson received a cash prize of $250 for his winning design.
Olson, a member of the Westby Area High School Class of 2012, said he did research by driving around the city, and settled on incorporating the Stabbur House and ski jumper into the design, knowing that people would recognize those elements.
Since he grew up in Westby, Olson said when he saw the city was holding a competition for a new logo, he thought entering the contest would be a way to leave a mark on his hometown. “I’m a freelance graphic artist and was looking for my first big project; it was enticing to me.”
When Roxy Wedwick, city clerk/treasurer, called Olson to tell him he had the winning design, the graphic artist said he was in disbelief.
“I felt confident going into it and thought I presented myself well,” Olson said. “I was excited to be a part of this and to work with the city council; it was an honor for me.”
The graphic artist said his skill is a God-given talent. “I’m able to use it every day and all glory goes to Him on this project.”
Helgerson said initially he was interested in having a city seal, “but it turned into a logo, which is fine.” The mayor said now was a good time to have a new city logo because the 2022 Main Street project and the new industrial park in development provide an opportunity “to have a completely new look.”
“We kind of had a logo on signs, which was nice, but it didn’t say a lot about Westby,” he said. “I threw the idea out there to see what people thought of Westby and what it means to them. It worked out well.”
Helgerson said he is looking forward to finding places to use the new logo. He said it could be used on such things as signage on Main Street and letterhead. “We may change the signs going into town.”
“All in all it shows a new look (for the city),” Helgerson said. “I’m happy with how it worked out. I appreciate all the people who sent in all the entries.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
