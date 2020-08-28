Westby has a new city logo

When Roxy Wedwick, city clerk/treasurer, called Olson to tell him he had the winning design, the graphic artist said he was in disbelief.

“I felt confident going into it and thought I presented myself well,” Olson said. “I was excited to be a part of this and to work with the city council; it was an honor for me.”

The graphic artist said his skill is a God-given talent. “I’m able to use it every day and all glory goes to Him on this project.”

Helgerson said initially he was interested in having a city seal, “but it turned into a logo, which is fine.” The mayor said now was a good time to have a new city logo because the 2022 Main Street project and the new industrial park in development provide an opportunity “to have a completely new look.”

“We kind of had a logo on signs, which was nice, but it didn’t say a lot about Westby,” he said. “I threw the idea out there to see what people thought of Westby and what it means to them. It worked out well.”

Helgerson said he is looking forward to finding places to use the new logo. He said it could be used on such things as signage on Main Street and letterhead. “We may change the signs going into town.”