Westby High School announces February Students of the Month
Westby Area High School has chosen its February Students of the Month. Pictured are (front, from left) academic excellence: Ava Schmidt, Abby Leis, Owen Kjos, Jaylin Holte; (back) Norse Pride: Shaun Dahlen, Jay Dodge, Dylan Nottestad and Maggie Grethel

Westby Area High School has announced its Students of the Month for February.

Students honored for academic excellence are Ava Schmidt, Abby Leis, Owen Kjos and Jaylin Holte.

Students honored for Norse Pride are Shaun Dahlen, Jay Dodge, Dylan Nottestad and Maggie Grethel.

