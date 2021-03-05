Westby High School announces February Students of the Month

Westby Area High School has announced its Students of the Month for February.
Students honored for academic excellence are Ava Schmidt, Abby Leis, Owen Kjos and Jaylin Holte.
Students honored for Norse Pride are Shaun Dahlen, Jay Dodge, Dylan Nottestad and Maggie Grethel.
Angie Cina
Vernon County Broadcaster editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
