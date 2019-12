Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Westby High School choirs will present their annual Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 18. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center.

The concert is free but tickets are suggested and are available at wapac.ludus.com. Staying with tradition, there will be an opportunity to donate money to area needy families following the concert.