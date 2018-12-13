The Westby High School Concert Choir, Cantate Choir, Mens’ Choir, Women’s’ Choir and Jazz Choir will present their annual Christmas concert in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
The concert is free but tickets are suggested and are available at wapac.ludus.com. Staying with tradition, there will be an opportunity to donate money to area needy families following the concert.
