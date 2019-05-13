The Westby High School Choirs will performing their annual Syttende Mai Concert at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m.
Senior choral students will begin the night with some last performances, followed by the Norwegian and American national anthems. There will be an intermission which will include the Syttende Mai Royalty and the annual Syttende Mai Button Auction.
