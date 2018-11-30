All ninth-graders at Westby High School are currently participating in a school-year long enrichment program to learn about Norwegian immigrant history to this area; their customized written curriculum also includes lessons and activities dealing with those factors in Norway that happened to initiate and continue the thousands of Norwegians that came to the United States beginning in the 1830s and 1840s. Their curriculum also then expands to include the history of the Westby area and how it was settled.
Being able to be a good “photo detective” is a skill taught to and then used frequently with all these freshmen through out the school year. They have had and will continue to have exposure to a wide variety of area historical photo images; using objective criteria, practicing attention to detail, making inferences and drawing conclusions when studying many photos, students can bring our area communities’ rich Norse immigrant history “to life.”
The enrichment program is a History Alive Project activity.
