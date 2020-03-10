Westby High School hosting music events

There are several music-related events scheduled Westby

March 16 is the Large Ensemble (jazz/vocal jazz, etc.) Festival at Westby High School from 4 to 9 p.m. Area schools will have their acapella choirs, jazz bands and choirs, brass choirs, etc. to be adjudicated by WSMA approved judges.

March 17 is the Westby High School choral spring concert at 7 p.m. This concert will feature songs for the previous night's festival and some songs from the popular musical "Riverdance."

March 28 is High School Solo and Ensemble Festival at Westby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Area schools will have their band and choir solos and ensembles adjudicated by WSMA approved judges.

The public is welcome to attend all of these events.

