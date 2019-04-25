Given the directive in September of 2018 from the Syttende Mai Board of Directors to do the “back work” and then get production done for the 2019 Syttedne Mai medallions, Syttende Mai volunteers Dave and Ruth Amundson started planning last fall for this year’s artwork and its final product in time for this year’s hunt.
The 2019 Syttende Mai medallion’s designer, Westby Area High School senior Elsa Luebke, is no stranger when it comes to computer graphic design, marketing and advertising. Community members saw her work on the 2018 medallion, so it was only natural that she be asked again for help with the designing and final production work on the 2019 medallion; the Board was delighted that Luebke agreed to lend a hand.
Luebke has been and continues to be an integral part of the 2018-19 school year WHS Thorbot Robotics Team. With the Thorbots, she and the rest of her team members are responsible for designing, advertising and doing fundraisers for this group.
Like 2018, each medallion is made of a soft wood, making that feature work well for engraving when it is used on the school’s laser machine. Each medallion this year is about 3.5 inches by 3. 5 inches in size with rounded corners; it takes about one hour to “etch” on each side, doing one side at a time.
Luebke researched many Syttende Mai Court tiara designs and pictures, and was given a copy of the exact style of the tiara that the Syttende Mai Court is wearing this year. Since 2019 celebrates the 50th year of Westby having a Syttende Mai Court chosen, using that photo, Luebke was able to downsize the picture and replicate it for Westby’s medallion, making that medallion’s design extra special and meaningful. Chosen graphic rosemaling designs appear on the flip side of the medallion.
Luebke says biology is her favorite subject and she also loves to play on the WAHS volleyball team. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall, majoring in biology and/or political science.
About the medallion hunt
Five medallions are being hidden this year. No clues are being written for each of them — it is sheer luck to find one.
The medallions are:
- Hidden within the city limits of Westby.
Available 24/7.
Not buried or under water.
Will have instructions in each of the bagged medallions as to where to take the medallion to claim the $10 prize for each medallion found.
Each is worth $10.
A person can claim more than one prize for medallions found.
Finder is welcome to keep the medallion.
No medallion will be hidden more than 6-8 feet off the ground...safety first.
Not hidden on anyone’s private property.
“Lykke til aka!” Norwegian for “Good luck!”
