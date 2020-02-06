Westby High School Service Club reaches out to the community

Since the school year started, Westby Area High School students have had an opportunity to help fellow students and the community as members of the WHS Service Club.

Senior Conor Vatland said the club was formed over the summer in the back of a van while he and other teens were returning from a Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church mission trip to Wanblee, South Dakota.

Vatland said the three students and English teacher Tammy Gilkes, who was also on the mission trip, discussed having a “mission trip to Westby” and offer service by volunteering in the community.

Raegan Davey, a sophomore, said the club was formed because students wanted to be a part of the community and show they care.

Senior Claire Griffin said one of the club’s first projects was to establish a hygiene closet stocked with such items as feminine hygiene products, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste. “Students can take what they need.”

Since that first project, the club has been busy.

Griffin said club members prepared and served food at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church to raise money for the Pine Ridge Reservation.