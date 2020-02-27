Westby High School to host district Solo & Ensemble festivals

Students from area schools will participate in a Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) sanctioned District Solo & Ensemble Music Festival hosted at Westby High School on Tuesday, March 10, Monday, March 16, and Saturday, March 28. During these festivals, which are free and open to the public, students will perform vocal and instrumental solos, duets, trios and small ensembles before an adjudicator.

WSMA music festivals annually attract thousands of students from middle, junior high and high schools throughout Wisconsin. The festival will draw students from a number of area schools, including Brookwood, Cashton, La Farge, North Crawford, De Soto, Kickapoo, Pleasant Ridge Waldorf Viroqua, Westby and Youth Initiative High School. Peter Engh, music director from Westby Area High School, will be serving as the festival manager.

“WSMA is proud of the quality music education experiences we support teachers in providing for their students. Our long-standing festival programs encourage well-rounded musicians who develop deeper understanding through performance preparation that culminates in comprehensive feedback from a qualified adjudicator. This opportunity, coupled with observing and listening to peer performances, is invaluable for musical growth,” said WSMA Executive Director Laurie Fellenz.

WSMA music festivals support school music programs as part of a comprehensive education by encouraging the study of quality music literature; motivating students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities; improving students’ understanding of music literature and concepts (performance through understanding) and providing a performance assessment to improve individual and group achievement.

