Westby High School to perform 'Mama Mia!' in April

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the Westby High School music and drama department from gearing up to present the musical “Mama Mia!”, but it has changed how rehearsals are being done and how tryouts were held.

Tryouts took place Dec. 15 and 16. “Students were required to mask for their auditions, and they had to learn the dance from a video shared with them a couple weeks before,” assistant Tammy Gilkes wrote in an email. “They tried out with one other person but social distancing was used.”

Rehearsals started Feb. 1. “They are much different as we practice music in the middle school choir room as it is larger and dance in the multiple purpose room to maintain the distance. Students are masked during the entire rehearsal,” Gilkes said.

Currently, the plan is to do both live performances and livestream performances, Gilkes said, as only 100 people can be in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center to maintain social distancing. “We will know more as the time gets closer.”

The show will be Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17. Tickets will be $10 for a live show and $5 for the livestream; they will be available online at a later date.