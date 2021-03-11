Westby High School to perform 'Mama Mia!' in April

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the Westby High School music and drama department from gearing up to present the musical “Mama Mia!”, but it has changed how rehearsals are being done and how tryouts were held.
Tryouts took place Dec. 15 and 16. “Students were required to mask for their auditions, and they had to learn the dance from a video shared with them a couple weeks before,” assistant Tammy Gilkes wrote in an email. “They tried out with one other person but social distancing was used.”
Rehearsals started Feb. 1. “They are much different as we practice music in the middle school choir room as it is larger and dance in the multiple purpose room to maintain the distance. Students are masked during the entire rehearsal,” Gilkes said.
Currently, the plan is to do both live performances and livestream performances, Gilkes said, as only 100 people can be in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center to maintain social distancing. “We will know more as the time gets closer.”
The show will be Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17. Tickets will be $10 for a live show and $5 for the livestream; they will be available online at a later date.
“Mama Mia!” synopsisDonna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.
“Mama Mia!” castThe cast includes Donna Sheridan Izzy Nedland senior; Sophie Sheridan Emily Bender senior; Tanya Cresham-Leigh Bianca Nelson junior; Rosie Mulligan Amber Levendoski senior; Sam Carmichael Owen Thomas senior; Harry Bright Devin Hansen senior; Bill Austin Owen Kjos senior; Sky Taylor Thunstedt junior; Ali Verity Latoja junior; Lisa Reagan Davey and Nicole Klum junior and senior; Father Alexandrios Ombeni Goss sophomore; Pepper Lars Gretebeck senior; Eddie Levi Hamilton senior; large ensemble Lydia Jackson, Montana Lindahl, Trista Rumppe, Grace Metz, Olivia Audetat, Cailey Russell, Madelyn Schlicht, Teanna Foster, Maddy Berg, Ava Schmidt, Megan Salek and Jade Levendoski; and chorus Brigitta Haugen, Makenna Rudie, Ada Tuszymski, Lauren Nofsinger, Nichole Dahl, Emily Volden and Maddie Grethel.
Peter Engh is directing the production and Gilkes is the assistant.
