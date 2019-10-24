The Westby High School music and drama department has been working diligently to prepare for their fall musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” Director Pete Engh wanted to do “Fiddler” as he did it first 20 years ago in Westby. It features several roles that showcase the talent of his students. Tammy Gilkes, the co-director, and Engh agree that the message of the show is timeless and holds great significance based on what is going on in the world right now.
The cast was chosen during the spring auditions. The lead character of Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, will be played by senior, Conor Vatland. His wife, Golde, is sophomore Bianca Nelson. Their daughters, who are anxious to be paired up by the matchmaker Yente, played by Abbie Larrington, are Amber Levendoski, Emily Bender, Verity Latoja, Melodie Berg, and Cheyanne Nash. The suitors include Motel (Devin Hansen), Lazar Wolf (Owen Thomas), Fyedka (Manny Chavez), and Perchik (Luke Bjorklund). Other characters who help round out the cast include the Jewish townsfolk who live and work in Anatevka—Theresa Wintersdorf, Lydia Jackson, Madelyn Schlicht, Montana Lindahl, Chase Haakenson, Trista Rumppe, and Levi Hamilton. The dream scene will feature Grandma Tzeitel played by Izzy Nedland and Frumah-Sarah portrayed by Olivia Audetat. Bringing trouble to the good people of Anatevka are the Russians Taylor Thunstedt, Lane Cade, Jhett Sherry, Allison Forde, James Vester, and the constable, Owen Kjos. The remainder of the chorus will fill the role of townsfolk: Emma Wedwick, Ombeni Goss, Elijah Saunders, Lauren Nofsinger, and Raegan Davey.
The musical features tunes like “Tradition” and “Sun Rise, Sun Set” that will stick with the audience for days after leaving the theater, as well as dance numbers that highlight the time period of pre-revolution Russia. Julee Caspers-Agar, Lisa Vatland, and Vougard Latoja have been working with the dancers. The costumes crew, led by Michele Engh and a crew of parents, promise to showcase the historical time period, and the set is under construction. Again, several parents and the students will do the set construction and design.
This is a show that all members of the family can enjoy. “Fiddler” opens on Thursday, Nov. 7 in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center and closes on Sunday, Nov. 10. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s show begins at 2 p.m.. If you would like to order tickets, you can do that online at wapac.ludus.com. Tickets are $10 per person.
