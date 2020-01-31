Westby High School vocalists attend Dorian Vocal Festival
Westby High School vocalists attend Dorian Vocal Festival

WHS Dorian vocalists

The following Westby High School students attended Dorian Choir at Luther College on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12 and 13: Abigail Larrington, Emily Bender, Conor Vatland, Luke Bjorklund, Ty Millutinovich, Manuel Chavez and Devin Hansen.

 Contributed photo

Choral directors around the tri-state area nominate outstanding high school junior and senior vocalists each year to attend the Dorian Vocal Festival at Luther College. Approximately 1,300 students were accepted to participate in the festival choir.

In addition to rehearsals for the festival choir, students also had a chance to participate in private mini-lessons with Luther College voice faculty. On Sunday night, the students heard performances by the Luther College Aurora, the soprano/alto choir, and the Luther College Norskkor, the first year tenor/bass choir, and a high school guest choir. The Festival concluded on Monday evening with a Grand Concert, featuring the Festival Choir, five high school soloists selected from the mini-lessons, and a performance by the Luther College Nordic Choir.

