The Westby Area School District will be holding two concerts in the coming days.
The Westby High School Concert and Symphonic Bands will present their annual Christmas concert, Monday, Dec. 10. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. The concert is free but tickets are suggested and are available at wapac.ludus.com. As is tradition, there will be an opportunity to donate money to area needy families following the concert.
On Tuesday, Dec. 11, the Westby Grade 7 Band, Grade 8 Band and Middle School Choirs will present their annual Christmas concert. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and is in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center.
The concert is free but tickets are suggested and are available at wapac.ludus.com.
