Westby High School's Montana Lindahl, Ethan Pederson selected for honors music project

Some of Wisconsin’s finest young musicians are about to meet up for what could be the most rewarding musical experience of their lifetime – Wisconsin School Music Association’s (WSMA) 2021 High School State Honors Music Project, which kicks off with a summer camp in June.

Two Westby High School students -- Montana Lindahl and Ethan Pederson -- will be participating. Lindahl was selected into the Wisconsin State Honors Choir and Pederson was selected into the Wisconsin State Honors Band Program.

The WSMA High School State Honors Music Project is designed to provide musically accomplished students with the opportunity to rehearse and perform with some of the nation’s finest conductors in a professional and highly disciplined setting. Students are challenged to perform at their musical best throughout the rehearsal period, beginning with the summer camp and culminating with an inspired performance that celebrates the reach of music education statewide.

“When students are challenged beyond what is possible in a classroom, the results are often inspiring and even magical. Honors students learn that hard work, commitment, responsibility and working together for the good of the ensemble are the keys to success in music and in life,” said Victoria Donahue, WSMA program director.