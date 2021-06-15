Westby High School's Montana Lindahl, Ethan Pederson selected for honors music project

Some of Wisconsin’s finest young musicians are about to meet up for what could be the most rewarding musical experience of their lifetime – Wisconsin School Music Association’s (WSMA) 2021 High School State Honors Music Project, which kicks off with a summer camp in June.
Two Westby High School students -- Montana Lindahl and Ethan Pederson -- will be participating. Lindahl was selected into the Wisconsin State Honors Choir and Pederson was selected into the Wisconsin State Honors Band Program.
The WSMA High School State Honors Music Project is designed to provide musically accomplished students with the opportunity to rehearse and perform with some of the nation’s finest conductors in a professional and highly disciplined setting. Students are challenged to perform at their musical best throughout the rehearsal period, beginning with the summer camp and culminating with an inspired performance that celebrates the reach of music education statewide.
“When students are challenged beyond what is possible in a classroom, the results are often inspiring and even magical. Honors students learn that hard work, commitment, responsibility and working together for the good of the ensemble are the keys to success in music and in life,” said Victoria Donahue, WSMA program director.
The summer camp for High School State Honors will consist of three days of virtual rehearsal and one day of in-person rehearsal at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. The day of in-person instruction will allow students to rehearse as an ensemble with their conductor while following COVID-19 CDC guidelines. Camp dates are as follows: June 19-22, Band, Mixed Choir and Jazz Ensemble; June 23-26, Orchestra and Treble Choir. All Honors students reconvene in Madison in late October to perform in conjunction with the annual Wisconsin State Music Conference. The Honors concerts celebrate the remarkable achievements of our musical youth and are open to the public.
WSMA remains committed to providing a prestigious experience for Honors students who worked hard to earn their spot in the 2021 High School State Honors Music Project. During camp, students will engage in holistic lessons that incorporate several musical aspects of the programmed repertoire (e.g., history, theory, style, composition, text and culture). They will also virtually connect with featured composers so they can learn the story of the music right from the person who wrote it.
“WSMA is proud to connect youth with a combined virtual/in-person Honors experience so they can continue their musical learning and growth, while still having the opportunity to interact and collaborate with each other,” said Donahue.
Auditions were held virtually through video submissions this past February. Of the more than 1,100 auditions, 426 students in grades 9, 10 and 11 were invited to be part of the WSMA High School State Honors Music Project ensembles.
The 2021 WSMA High School Guest Band Director is Carolyn A. Barber is the Ron and Carol Cope Professor of Music and Director of Bands in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music and the 2021 WSMA High School Choir Director is Frank Watkins, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Studies, UW–Eau Claire