Westby High School's Montana Lindahl, Ethan Pederson to perform in High School State Honors concerts

After an intense audition, a hybrid summer camp and rehearsal process, 403 of the finest young musicians in Wisconsin are about to unite for the peak of what could be the most rewarding musical experience of their lives – the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) High School State Honors concerts.Two members from Westby High School will be performing in these concerts; juniors Montana Lindahl in the Mixed Choir and Ethan Pederson in the Band.

These concerts are attended by students, parents, teachers, alumni and general public from around the state and beyond, and mark the highest point of the 2021 WSMA High School State Honors Music Project:

High School State Honors Orchestra and Band Concert: Thursday, Oct. 28, 4:30 p.m., $18 at the door, Overture Center, 201 State St., Madison.

High School State Honors Treble Choir and Mixed Choir Concert: Thursday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $18 at the door, Overture Center, 201 State St., Madison.

High School State Honors Jazz Ensemble Concert: Friday, Oct. 29, 11:30 a.m., $16 at the door, Monona Terrace, One John Nolen Drive, Madison.

Please note: All concert attendees must wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.

“The public is encouraged to attend the concerts, which celebrate the accomplishments of these students and the overall positive impact of music education on their lives. The concerts also commemorate dedicated music teachers throughout Wisconsin, many of whom will be in Madison attending these events in conjunction with the annual Wisconsin State Music Conference,” said Victoria Donahue, WSMA program director.

The WSMA State Honors Music Project brings some of Wisconsin’s top young musicians together with nationally known conductors in a highly disciplined, professional setting. These State Honors students were in Grades 9, 10 and 11 at the time of spring auditions and selected from more than 1,200 who auditioned.

When students come together for the first time in June at the summer camp for High School State Honors, they meet their conductor, section coaches and each other. The summer camp this year consisted of three days of virtual rehearsal and one day of in-person rehearsal at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. The day of in-person instruction allowed students to rehearse as an ensemble with their conductor while following COVID-19 CDC guidelines. Through the rehearsals with the conductors, students become unified in one common musical goal. After camp students remain in contact with their section coaches, conductors and each other as they continue to hone that common goal which culminates in their performance at the concerts.

